Credit Suisse, 5 Others Settle Australian Forex Rigging Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 2, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse and five additional financial institutions have reached agreements to settle investor claims that they conspired to rig the derivatives market using an Australian foreign exchange benchmark, resolving allegations against all the remaining defendants in the sprawling case and bringing the settlement total for the action to nearly $186 million. In a memo filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, attorneys for the proposed class of investors told U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan and U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein that Credit Suisse had agreed to pay $8.88 million, and a group of five other banks, comprising BNP Paribas, Deutsche...

