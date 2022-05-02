'Varsity Blues' Dad Says Feds Misled Judge In Fighting Bail

By Chris Villani (May 2, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A casino executive convicted in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case said Monday that federal prosecutors made an argument opposing bail that was "so misleading" that his lawyers wrote to the government asking for a correction to its motion. Gamal Abdelaziz, a former executive with Wynn Resorts and MGM Grand, has argued along with co-defendant John Wilson that the novel questions raised by the first-of-its-kind prosecution warrant delaying his 12-month prison term until the First Circuit can weigh in. Among the appellate issues is whether a college admissions slot, which Abdelaziz is alleged to have procured through paying a bribe to...

