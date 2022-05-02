3M Hit With $2.2M Verdict In Latest Earplug Bellwether Trial

By Dave Simpson (May 2, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury awarded $2.2 million to a service member claiming he suffered hearing loss as a result of faulty earplugs made by 3M, the 15th bellwether verdict in sprawling multidistrict litigation against the company, according to a redacted jury verdict form. The jury awarded Jonathan Vaughn, who served a tour of duty in Iraq and has been using a hearing aid since 2012, $2 million for past and future pain and suffering, inconvenience, emotional stress, and impairment of quality of life, tacking on another $200,000 award for physical impairment. The jury found that defects in 3M's CAEv2 earplug were...

