Wash. AG, Distributors Cut $518M Deal Ending Opioid Trial

By Emily Field (May 3, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The nation's three largest drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — on Tuesday said they had reached a $518 million settlement with the state of Washington, three weeks after closing arguments in the state's trial had been abruptly shelved. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson was one of a handful of state attorneys general who balked at a $21 billion nationwide deal with the distributors and the first of the holdouts to go to trial. Ferguson said in a statement that the decision to face the distributors in court resulted in more resources for the state in fighting the opioid...

