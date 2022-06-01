Population Changes Key In Driving Hurricane Loss, Panel Told

By Eli Flesch (June 1, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Aging infrastructure, climate change and U.S. population growth are the biggest factors contributing to hurricane losses of a magnitude not seen in previous decades, a Travelers risk management official told a panel of speakers Wednesday. Eric M. Nelson, Travelers' senior vice president of enterprise catastrophe risk management, said population migration to higher-risk areas, like those along the Gulf Coast states, was perhaps the most significant driver of new hurricane losses. Also contributing to losses were inflation and certain building code rules, Nelson said. "Florida and Texas have a much higher likelihood of severe hurricanes," Nelson told the panel hosted by Travelers. "As...

