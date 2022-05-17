Delta, LA Homeowners Spar Over Jet Fuel Dump Class Claims

By Linda Chiem (May 17, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. and Los Angeles homeowners sparred in California federal court over whether the plaintiffs can pursue classwide damages by claiming a January 2020 jet fuel dump from a commercial airliner left them with contaminated and devalued properties. Plaintiffs led by Frankie Lomas, Roxanda Yancor and Jose and Maria Alvarado said in a Monday court filing that they have clearly defined how they've been harmed by Delta's decision to dump 15,000 gallons of fuel from a commercial jet traveling at low altitude over populated areas, and that they've more than justified their claims for damages based on Delta's trespass...

