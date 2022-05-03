Google Gets Green Light For Quick Appeal In $2B Ads Suit

By Hailey Konnath (May 3, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday gave Google permission to appeal a decision refusing to dismiss a proposed class action claiming the company raked in more than $2 billion from unauthorized advertisements, finding that Google had pointed to novel questions of law for the Ninth Circuit to consider. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila granted Google's motion for certification of interlocutory appeal of his September 2021 order in favor of plaintiff websites, finding that Google had pointed to controlling questions of law that affect the case's outcome. And there are substantial grounds for a difference of opinion on the matters, the...

