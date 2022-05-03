Fantasy Sports User Drops Suit Over MLB Cheating Scandal

By Max Jaeger (May 3, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New York man on Tuesday voluntarily dismissed a putative class action alleging MLB cheating scandals defrauded fantasy sports contestants, weeks after the Second Circuit said a federal judge was right to toss a similar suit. Plaintiff Cody Lucas' notice of voluntary dismissal does not specify his reasoning, but it did leave him room to refile the claims. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Lucas sued MLB, the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox and real-time statistics distributor Sportradar in 2020, after it was revealed that the teams used instant-replay footage to decode opposing...

