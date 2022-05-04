Meta Tells High Court To Deny Spyware Co.'s Immunity Bid

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 4, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Meta and its subsidiary WhatsApp told the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a review petition from Israeli spyware firm NSO Group Technologies, which is appealing a Ninth Circuit ruling that denied it foreign immunity from WhatsApp's hacking claims. In a 40-page brief filed Tuesday with the nation's high court, Meta argued that lower courts had correctly ruled that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act does not protect private foreign companies like NSO against liability in American courts. Additionally, given the nature of the Israeli firm's focus, granting the company any sort of immunity would go against American national security and foreign policy...

