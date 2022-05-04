NBA Health Fraud Prosecutors Seize Ex-Players' Phones

By Ivan Moreno (May 4, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors are reviewing the cellphone and email accounts of several retired NBA players in an expanding criminal case accusing them of scheming to pilfer $4 million from the league's health care system with phony medical claims. The government said Monday it has so far turned over more than 10,000 data files to the defendants in the case, which was recently expanded with an April 27 superseding indictment that adds three defendants, including Utah Jazz assistant coach and former player Keyon Dooling. The FBI seized Dooling's cellphone the day of his indictment, and the information from the device has not...

