IPhone 4 Owners Get $20M Deal With Apple Over Bad Update

By Mike Curley (May 4, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Two classes of New York and New Jersey iPhone 4S owners have reached a $20 million settlement to resolve their claims that Apple Inc. updating their phones to a new operating system rendered them buggy and slow. In a motion filed Tuesday in New York federal court, the two classes, led by named plaintiffs Roslyn Williams, Chaim Lerman, Christina Gonzalez and James Vorrasi, said the deal would entitle iPhone 4 owners to $15 per affected device, which they said is a good result as the secondary market price of the phones is not more than that. According to the motion, which...

