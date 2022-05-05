Tribal Chair, Architect Guilty On Some Counts In Bribe Case

By Brian Dowling (May 5, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal jury convicted the former Mashpee Wampanoag chairman and an architect of some bribery and extortion charges Thursday over an alleged scheme to protect the design firm's multimillion-dollar contract for the tribe's $1 billion casino development. The mixed verdict, after three days of deliberation, followed a five-day trial where prosecution witnesses backed the charges against former chairman Cedric Cromwell and Robinson Green Beretta architect David DeQuattro. The defense case included about a dozen exhibits but no testimony. The jury found Cromwell guilty of soliciting three bribes from DeQuattro: a $10,000 check, a Bowflex exercise bike and a luxury hotel...

