Engineer Hid Pilfered Chip Files As Pokémon Pics, Jury Told

By Brian Dowling (May 5, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- An Analog Devices Inc. engineer disguised valuable microchip schematics as image files named after Pokémon characters when he secretly sent the trade secrets to his personal computer to rip off the designs as his own, federal prosecutors told a Boston jury Thursday. The government opened its trade secrets theft case against Haoyang Yu, a naturalized citizen from China, claiming the microchip design engineer repeatedly tried to cover his tracks. According to prosecutors, he moved the renamed files to his Google account, set up his own microchip business under his wife's name and used an alias when working with clients. Assistant U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS