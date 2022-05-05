Caterpillar Says Worker's New Idea Wasn't Original In IP Row

By Morgan Conley (May 5, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Caterpillar Inc. pushed for a win against a former employee's claim the company stole his invention, telling a Georgia federal court that just because the man didn't know he was reinventing the wheel doesn't mean he can call his idea a trade secret. Caterpillar told the court in a motion for summary judgment Wednesday that the system Romey Schwieterman believes he came up with to improve power and generator control systems for engines and other machinery is actually a concept that had "been in use decades before he claimed it as his own." "Plaintiff's alleged idea is akin to taking two...

