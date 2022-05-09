Grid Hurdles Can't Be Overlooked In US Offshore Wind Push

By Keith Goldberg (May 9, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is moving aggressively to open more federal waters to offshore wind development, but experts caution that the momentum is threatened by the stubborn challenge of building the power lines needed to get wind farms and other clean energy projects on the grid. Positive signs abound for U.S. offshore wind development, from last year's approval of the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm to a record-breaking $4.4 billion federal lease sale in February and the promise of future lease sales and project approvals on both coasts. But experts say that regulators and industry can't lose sight of the fact...

