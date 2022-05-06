Grant & Eisenhofer To Lead Peloton Investors' Class Action

By Ivan Moreno (May 6, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Grant & Eisenhofer has been selected to lead a proposed class of Peloton Interactive Inc. investors who claim the fitness equipment company deceived them about the success of their business after an explosion in popularity during the pandemic. The Chicago-based law firm represents Robeco Capital Growth Funds SICAV, which U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang named the lead plaintiff on Thursday. Grant & Eisenhofer beat out seven other law firms that submitted motions in New York federal court to serve as class counsel, with their respective clients as lead plaintiffs. The City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System filed the original complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS