Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Grant & Eisenhofer To Lead Peloton Investors' Class Action

By Ivan Moreno (May 6, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Grant & Eisenhofer has been selected to lead a proposed class of Peloton Interactive Inc. investors who claim the fitness equipment company deceived them about the success of their business after an explosion in popularity during the pandemic.

The Chicago-based law firm represents Robeco Capital Growth Funds SICAV, which U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang named the lead plaintiff on Thursday. Grant & Eisenhofer beat out seven other law firms that submitted motions in New York federal court to serve as class counsel, with their respective clients as lead plaintiffs.

The City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System filed the original complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!