Hundreds Of 9/11 Families Seek Oversight For $3.5B Fund

By Alyssa Aquino (May 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- More than 800 families of 9/11 victims asked a New York federal court to appoint a special master to oversee the distribution of a $3.5 billion compensation fund amid a heated debate over how to split the money. The representatives for families of one-third of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Megan Benett of Kreindler & Kreindler LLP and Theresa Trzaskoma of Sher Tremonte LLP said in a letter the court needed to appoint an independent special master to ensure the fund would be equitably split, instead of funneled toward a few families and insurance companies under a proposed...

