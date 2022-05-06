Imprisoned Avenatti Faces Summer Retrial On Fraud Charges

By Craig Clough (May 6, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- With suspended attorney Michael Avenatti calling in from prison, a California federal judge on Friday set his retrial date on wire fraud charges for July, while acknowledging that logistical concerns around transporting the incarcerated lawyer could push the date. U.S. District Judge James Selna set the trial date during a status conference hearing, where Avenatti phoned in from the Bureau of Prisons' Terminal Island facility in San Pedro, California. Avenatti, whose California law license is suspended but is representing himself, is serving a sentence related to a New York federal criminal case in which he was convicted of attempting to extort...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS