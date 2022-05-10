Antitrust Claims Against Gaming Giant Valve Survive Scrutiny

By Bryan Koenig (May 9, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Game developer Wolfire provided the "needed context" to press forward with what it calls the most important half of a proposed antitrust class action against online gaming giant Valve, a Seattle federal judge said, crediting core parts of the allegations over Valve's 30% commission. After previously rejecting Wolfire Games LLC's entire complaint, this time around U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour tossed only its claims accusing Valve of anti-competitively "tying" the store and platform of its hugely popular Steam. Importantly, Judge Coughenour on Friday refused to toss claims from the second amended consolidated class action complaint, or SAC, alleging Valve forces...

