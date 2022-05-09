9/11 Plaintiffs Want Court To Reject Filing Over Disputed $3.5B

By Daniel Wilson (May 9, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A group of plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terror attacks have urged the court to toss a filing from other plaintiffs alleging a proposed distribution plan for $3.5 billion in Afghan funds is inequitable, arguing the filing was unauthorized and inaccurate. The May 5 letter submitted on behalf of plaintiffs from the so-called Ashton case was effectively an unauthorized sur-reply to an earlier brief from the plaintiffs in the so-called Havlish and Doe cases and should be disregarded, the Havlish plaintiffs said in a letter to the court Saturday. "To the extent the court intends to consider the letter,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS