Army Contractor Settles Class Action Over Moldy Housing

By Daniel Wilson (May 10, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has approved a settlement ending a proposed class action that had accused military housing contractor Corvias of providing substandard, moldy housing to families at Fort Meade. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander approved a stipulation of dismissal in the suit late on Monday after the parties had filed the proposed stipulation earlier in the day. The suit had originally been filed by military families from Fort Meade, led by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Addi and his wife Juliea, in November 2019. The terms of the underlying settlement were listed as confidential, and a representative for Corvias and counsel...

