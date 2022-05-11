Charter Gets Vacation Payout Suit Trimmed

By Abby Wargo (May 11, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications persuaded a California federal judge to narrow a lawsuit from two employees who said they were shorted on unused vacation after Charter's 2016 merger with Time Warner, getting a claim that they'd had to wait too long for compensation for time off they hadn't taken tossed out. U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes on Tuesday tossed Jennifer Sansone and Baldemar Orduno Jr.'s waiting time claim, which the Ninth Circuit revived in January 2021. While the Ninth Circuit had said the workers were entitled to the pay because they had been terminated because of the merger, Judge Hayes said there...

