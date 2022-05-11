5th Circ. Doubts It Can Weigh In On Stalled Border Wall Fight

By Katie Buehler (May 11, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel Wednesday said it had "serious doubts" about its jurisdiction over an appeal brought by Missouri and Texas after a federal judge issued a stay in their challenge claiming the Biden administration has paused construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Southern District of Texas Judge Micaela Alvarez issued an order in February staying proceedings in the states' case against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security until the U.S. Supreme Court issues its decision in Biden v. Texas, a case that will determine the future of the so-called "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy. Although Judge Alvarez issued no specific...

