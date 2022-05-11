Musk Recklessly Tweeted About Privatizing Tesla, Judge Says

By Hannah Albarazi (May 11, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's August 2018 tweets claiming he had secured funding to take Tesla Inc. private were inaccurate and reckless, a California federal judge has ruled, finding that "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at the time. In an April 1 order unsealed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen granted partial summary judgment to Tesla investors in a consolidated securities class action alleging CEO Musk inflated the electric-auto maker's stock prices by posting false and misleading statements on Twitter, causing billions of damages. Musk — who recently inked a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS