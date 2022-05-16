Users Want Cambridge Analytica Docs In Meta Antitrust Case

By Bryan Koenig (May 16, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Facebook consumers asked a California federal judge Friday to force parent company Meta to turn over material from its internal investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, arguing the social media giant's control over data is directly relevant to their antitrust allegations. Meta has already produced its app developer investigation, or ADI, documents to plaintiffs suing directly over the scandal, according to the users' letter brief. Now, the users want the material to bolster their own case accusing Facebook of an anticompetitive strategy to buy up or close off would-be competitors to monopolize social media markets, arguing the judge in...

