'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Blame Fraud On Ex-Biz Partner

By Rosie Manins (May 17, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The stars of reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" are facing bank fraud and tax evasion charges because of a corrupt former business partner who lied to federal authorities, their counsel told a federal jury during trial openings in Atlanta on Tuesday. Todd and Julie Chrisley were unaware that the former manager of their company Chrisley Asset Management, or CAM, was submitting false documents to banks to secure millions of dollars in loans, their attorneys explained to 16 jurors in the Northern District of Georgia. Bruce H. Morris of Finestone Morris & White LLP, lead counsel for Todd Chrisley, said in...

