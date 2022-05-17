6 Banks And Counting Settle Sibor Price-Fixing Case For $65M

By Bryan Koenig (May 17, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and ING Bank have added their names to the list of major banks settling out of the recently-revived class action accusing financial institutions of conspiring to fix rates in the Singapore market, according to a filing Friday teasing a full settlement soon. Named plaintiffs Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC, Moon Capital Partners Master Fund Ltd. and Moon Capital Master Fund Ltd. sought preliminary approval in New York federal court for $64,458,000 in deals so far reached, including previously-inked settlements with Citibank for $9,990,000 and JPMorgan Chase & Co. for $10,989,000. The four new deals were inked after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS