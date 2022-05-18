Biz Groups Urge 11th Circ. To Void Ford Mustang Defect Class

By Linda Chiem (May 18, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Business groups rallied behind Ford Motor Co.'s Eleventh Circuit challenge to a Florida district court decision certifying several classes of drivers alleging the automaker deceptively marketed its Shelby Mustang GT350 as racetrack-ready, saying the decision gives class litigants further ammunition to pursue "blackmail settlements" from corporate defendants. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Tort Reform Association, a business coalition that works to limit corporate and professional liability in civil litigation, told the Eleventh Circuit in an amicus brief Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno's July 2021 class certification order paves the way for consumer plaintiffs to inflate...

