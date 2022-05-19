Contractor Says NY Condo Is Fair Game Amid $1B Fight

By Grace Dixon (May 19, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A construction firm told a New York federal court that the Republic of Congo can't shield a pricey New York City condo from the company's attempts to enforce nearly $1 billion in arbitral awards against the nation simply because the sale was handled by a "shell company." Commissions Import Export SA — also known as Commisimpex — stood by efforts to snap up the condo Wednesday, in one prong of the company's attempts to satisfy two open judgments from the International Chamber of Commerce against the West African country after the government contractor went unpaid for public works and equipment contracts in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS