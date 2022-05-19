IP Forecast: Crocs Takes Look-Alike Shoe Fight To ITC

By Andrew Karpan (May 19, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Crocs Inc. will argue before the U.S. International Trade Commission next week that retailers are copying the design of its iconic shoes and that imports of alleged knockoffs sold by companies like Walmart and Hobby Lobby need to be blocked. Crocs is at the ITC again in an effort to block retailers like Walmart (top) and Hobby Lobby (bottom) from importing shoes that look too similar to its classic design. On Monday, Administrative Law Judge Bryan Moore will look at his first case at the ITC since being appointed to the commission last month. It pits Colorado-based shoe brand Crocs against...

