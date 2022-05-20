ADI Lied About Breaking Export Law, Engineer On Trial Says

By Chris Villani (May 20, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. engineer on trial for trade secrets theft said the semiconductor company not only engaged in the same conduct that landed him in the government's crosshairs, but also lied about it through their Quinn Emmanuel lawyer who was formerly acting U.S. attorney in Boston. In a motion filed late Thursday, lawyers for Haoyang Yu said they want to question Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's William Weinreb about whether ADI falsely claimed to have the necessary export licenses to send computer design files to a company in Taiwan. The government charged Yu with violating export restrictions by...

