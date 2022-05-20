Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ADI Lied About Breaking Export Law, Engineer On Trial Says

By Chris Villani (May 20, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. engineer on trial for trade secrets theft said the semiconductor company not only engaged in the same conduct that landed him in the government's crosshairs, but also lied about it through their Quinn Emmanuel lawyer who was formerly acting U.S. attorney in Boston.

In a motion filed late Thursday, lawyers for Haoyang Yu said they want to question Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's William Weinreb about whether ADI falsely claimed to have the necessary export licenses to send computer design files to a company in Taiwan.

The government charged Yu with violating export restrictions by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!