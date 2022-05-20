Amazon Says Unused Photo Data Can't Support BIPA Claims

By Lauraann Wood (May 20, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Amazon says it can't be held liable for allegedly mishandling a group of Illinois residents' biometrics contained in a photo data set the company received from IBM because it never used or benefited from their information. Amazon argued Thursday that U.S. District Judge James L. Robart should grant the company summary judgment over Steven Vance and Tim Janecyk's Biometric Information Privacy Act claims because it didn't know IBM's Diversity in Faces data set contained any photos of Illinois residents and didn't use the data set for any of its products. Summary judgment is also proper because Amazon's researchers downloaded the information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS