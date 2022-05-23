Zurich Beats Hoteliers' Virus Coverage Class Action

By Celeste Bott (May 23, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A third Illinois appellate panel has held that COVID-19 doesn't cause a "physical loss" of property that would trigger insurance coverage, siding with Zurich American Insurance Co. against claims from seven hotels that are part of the HEI Hotels & Resorts portfolio. Following suit from other appellate courts in the state, a three-justice panel of the Fifth Division of the Illinois Court of Appeals on Friday said the all-risk policies that Zurich issued to seven hotels in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Colorado and Maryland don't cover COVID-19-related closures. The hotels argued that COVID-19 forced them to slow or cease business activities, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS