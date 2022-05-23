'Varsity Blues' Or Not, Last Parent Headed To Trial In June

By Chris Villani (May 23, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A parent charged with bribing a former Georgetown University tennis coach and a recruiter to get his daughter admitted to the D.C. school will stand trial in June, as attorneys debated Monday whether the case is part of the headline-grabbing "Varsity Blues" probe. During a pretrial conference, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris questioned whether prospective jurors who will decide Amin Khoury's fate should be asked if they have read or heard anything regarding the sprawling college admissions scandal, which made headlines by ensnaring Hollywood stars and corporate bigwigs. "Everyone, at least around here, has heard of this case," Judge Saris...

