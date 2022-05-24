Aerojet CEO Reportedly Offers $48M Deal To End Control War

By Jeff Montgomery (May 24, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. CEO Eileen Drake is reportedly in talks to end a bitter Delaware Chancery Court company control fight in exchange for a $48 million deal that includes a five-year consulting agreement, a source familiar with the development said late Tuesday. The offer, which has not been confirmed by Drake or Aerojet, was unmentioned during the second day of a scheduled three-day trial that saw her accuse Aerojet Chairman Warren Lichtenstein of subordinating the company's interests to his own and at times acting in ways that could harm the pivotal U.S. aerospace venture's business. Drake's offer was said to have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS