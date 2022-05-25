Real Estate Rumors: Hidrock Properties, Eldridge, Banesco

By Andrew McIntyre (May 25, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Investor Alexander Karakhanian has brought on a new joint venture partner for a Miami warehouse and gym, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. Karakhanian sold 1601 N. Miami Ave., a 17,616-square-foot property, to a new venture that consists of Karakhanian and Hidrock Properties for $19 million, according to the report. Connecticut-based lender and investment firm Eldridge has inked a deal to lease a full floor on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The firm is taking floor 17 at the 50-floor General Motors Building at 767 Fifth Ave., which is owned mainly by real estate investment trust...

