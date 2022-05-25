Aerojet Trial Closes In Delaware With Flurry Of Conflict Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (May 25, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Tales of backstabbing, disabling conflicts and handbags costing six figures closed out a three-day trial in Delaware on Wednesday about director disputes that have fractured the board of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., with a vice chancellor now pushing to rule on multiple counts before a June 30 stockholder meeting. As the trial ended, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said she would aim for a decision by June 15 or 16 to give the stockholders of the $3 billion rocket and aerospace venture time to digest the court's findings. Before the court are multiple claims in dueling complaints filed by a board...

