NFL Retirement Plan Violated ERISA, Texas Judge Says

By Katie Buehler (May 26, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday lambasted the NFL player retirement plan for a history of selectively reviewing former players' applications for disability benefits and abusing its discretion, finding that the plan violated federal benefits law when it denied a retired Super Bowl-winning running back placement in a higher benefits class. U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer issued a scathing oral ruling finding that The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying Michael Cloud a full and fair review of his 2016 reclassification application. Retired running back Michael Cloud, seen during his...

