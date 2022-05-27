Real Estate Rumors: Carl DeSantis, PacWest, HUBB NYC

By Andrew McIntyre (May 27, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A venture of investor Carl DeSantis and Restoration St. Louis is hoping to renovate and reopen the shuttered Gulfstream Hotel in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The venture is seeking the green light to renovate the 144-room hotel, and plans call for 90 rooms once the renovations are complete, according to the report. A venture of Fields Grade Development and Ursa Development Group has landed $97 million in financing for a multifamily project in Jersey City, New Jersey, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan from California-based Pacific Western Bank is for 3 New York Ave., where...

