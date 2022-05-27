Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicken Buyers Get Class Cert. In Sprawling Price-Fixing Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (May 27, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday certified classes of direct purchasers, indirect purchasers and end-user consumers in a sprawling antitrust lawsuit alleging more than a dozen major broiler chicken producers, including Sanderson Farms Inc. and Perdue Foods, conspired to limit chicken production to boost prices.

In a 55-page order, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin certified the classes and refused to exclude multiple expert opinions supporting the certification requests. In his reasoning, the judge noted that the experts' evidence shows broiler chicken production rate increased steadily for years, but dropped in 2009 and 2012.

"This unusual decrease in production indicates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!