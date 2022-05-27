Chicken Buyers Get Class Cert. In Sprawling Price-Fixing Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (May 27, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday certified classes of direct purchasers, indirect purchasers and end-user consumers in a sprawling antitrust lawsuit alleging more than a dozen major broiler chicken producers, including Sanderson Farms Inc. and Perdue Foods, conspired to limit chicken production to boost prices. In a 55-page order, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin certified the classes and refused to exclude multiple expert opinions supporting the certification requests. In his reasoning, the judge noted that the experts' evidence shows broiler chicken production rate increased steadily for years, but dropped in 2009 and 2012. "This unusual decrease in production indicates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS