Feds Want Avenatti To Serve Consecutive Sentences

By Lauren Berg (May 27, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday that Michael Avenatti should serve consecutive prison terms after being convicted of attempting to extort $25 million from Nike and defrauding former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors in the Daniels case said it would be a "just punishment" for the disgraced attorney to receive a prison sentence that would run consecutively with the 2½ year sentence he received last year in the separate Nike extortion case. "The nature and seriousness of the offenses and the need to provide just punishment warrant such a sentence," prosecutors said in a letter to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS