Prison Can't Skirt Min. Wage Laws In 9th Circ. Bid, States Say

By Grace Elletson (May 31, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- State-level minimum wage laws would be upended if the Ninth Circuit overturns a ruling that a private prison group owes detainees $23.2 million in back pay, according to a group of 15 states backing Washington state's response to the appeal effort. The primarily blue-led states and the District of Columbia issued their concerns Friday in an amicus brief supporting the state of Washington's defense to GEO Group's attempt to overturn the ruling. Courts historically have held that states have the power to set and enforce their own minimum wage laws, and GEO cannot skirt Washington's minimum wage law by claiming intergovernmental immunity...

