Alaska Airlines Dodges Pilots' Military Bias Class Action

By Rachel Stone (May 31, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court handed Alaska Airlines an early win Tuesday in a class action alleging that the airline illegally denied accrued vacation or sick time to pilots on military assignments, with an Evergreen State judge ruling that the pilots didn't show the airline flouted federal law. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik granted the airline's motion for summary judgment on pilot Leo Synoracki's Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act suit, finding that the case didn't sufficiently demonstrate that military leave was similar enough to other types of leave — such as jury duty — to justify workers accruing vacation or sick...

