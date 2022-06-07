Split Looms Over 9th Circ. Injunctive Relief On False Labeling

By Andrew Phillips, Alan Pryor and Taylor Lin (June 7, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- In the 2016 Spokeo Inc. v. Robins decision, the U.S. Supreme Court observed that for a plaintiff to unlock the doors to federal court, she must demonstrate that she suffered an injury-in-fact that is "concrete and particularized and actual or imminent" to satisfy Article III standing. Mere "conjectural or hypothetical" harms, on the other hand, just will not do. Yet in a developing trend in false labeling decisions coming out of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, it seems that asserting standing for injunctive relief has never been easier. In two recent cases — Nacarino v. Chobani LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS