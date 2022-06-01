MLB Targets Broadcaster's NY Assets In $6M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (June 1, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball has begun targeting assets, including a helicopter, held in New York by its erstwhile Dominican broadcaster as it looks to enforce a $6 million arbitral award issued in a dispute over unpaid rights fees, saying it's left with no choice after nearly two years of stonewalling. The MLB urged a New York court in a brief on Tuesday to order Corporación de Televisión y Microonda Rafa SA, or Telemicro, to turn over its assets being held in the Empire State. That includes money in an account at JP Morgan Chase Bank, contractual rights and licenses being held by...

