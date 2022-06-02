Not All 'Forever Chemicals' Are Unsafe, McDonald's Argues

By Morgan Conley (June 2, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. wants an Illinois federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing it of misleading the public about the safety of its food packaging, arguing the "forever chemicals" used in some of its grease-resistant packaging are safe and regulator approved. The fast-food giant told an Illinois federal court in a motion to dismiss Wednesday that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often referred to as PFAS or "forever chemicals," is a catch-all term used to describe any number of thousands of chemical compounds. Within the "forever chemical" category, some compounds are believed to be toxic while others "are known to...

