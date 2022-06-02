'Overzealous' Claim Not Enough To Redo Teva NY Opioid Trial

By Emily Field (June 2, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The New York state judge who oversaw the jury trial that found drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates liable for the opioid crisis has ruled against a new trial in the case, finding the jury's studiousness and efforts mitigated against the state's counsel's overzealousness during closing arguments. Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo acknowledged in his decision Wednesday that John Oleske, senior enforcement counsel for the New York Attorney General's Office, had "very grossly overstated" the amount of narcotic pills Teva sent to the state at 150 billion — about 550 times larger than the actual figure. But that misstatement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS