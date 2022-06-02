Kreindler & Kreindler Violated 9/11 MDL Protective Order

By Daniel Wilson (June 2, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge ruled Thursday that plaintiffs' firm Kreindler & Kreindler LLP violated a protective order in multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks by publicly posting documents it had received from police in the U.K. Publicly distributing any discovery material produced pursuant to a court order, such as the "tranche of discovery materials" the firm obtained from the Metropolitan Police Service, or MPS, was a violation of the discovery order covering the MDL, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ruled. "Providing clients with materials to facilitate their understanding and governance of their case falls within 'the prosecution or...

