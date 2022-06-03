Architect Says Casino Bribery Conviction Lacked Proof

By Brian Dowling (June 3, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT) -- An architect convicted of giving a Bowflex exercise bike and a luxury Boston hotel stay as bribes to the head of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe said Thursday that trial evidence for that single count was too thin to sustain the jury's guilty verdict. The post-trial acquittal motion filed by Robinson Green Beretta architect David DeQuattro repeated the defense he offered at trial that the government provided no direct evidence tying the gifts to a corrupt quid pro quo for action by Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell on the architecture firm's design contract. "The absence of direct evidence leaves a compelling reasonable...

