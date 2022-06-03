Bronx Residents In ADA Suit Say Sidewalks Must Be Cleared

By Nate Beck (June 3, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Two Bronx residents have asked a federal judge to compel city officials to clear the sidewalks in their neighborhood as part of an ongoing lawsuit claiming the pedestrian infrastructure is damaged and largely impassable, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos on Thursday night ordered the defendants in the lawsuit to respond to the motion by Tuesday and appear for a hearing later in the week. Residents Carlos Leon and Stephanie Diaz are seeking an order to have parked vehicles blocking pedestrian pathways between Grand Concourse and Weeks Avenue removed. They are also asking the court to...

